Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.21.21

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

The Chopsticks 2 at 903 North IH-35 in Bellmead got a 73 on a recent inspection. According to the health worker, the prepared wontons, egg rolls, and raw chicken were in boxes rather than in containers and they had to be thrown out.

There was raw octopus stored above a container of veggies. The raw meat cutting machine was not sanitized. The inspector caught an employee who was eating and not washing their hands before making meals for the customers.

In fact, the report noted improperly washed hands were a problem with the staff. There was cooked food in the cooler over 24 hours without labels.

The workers were not wearing hair restraints and there were boxes of food on the floor in the cooler-- which are against the rules. This place needed a re-inspection.

Homestead Bakery inside the Heritage Homestead Market at 169 Halbert Lane in Waco got an 83 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there were undetectable chlorine levels in the dishwasher, which means it wasn’t sanitizing properly.

There was old food debris on a pan, unlabeled spray bottles containing bleach and vinegar, and flies in the bakery.

The workers used unapproved fly strips above the prep area. There was a deteriorating bread container, missing ceiling tiles, and holes in the walls. This place needed a re-inspection.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to King Noodle & Bar at 910 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

This spot obviously serves noodles but also dumplings, soups, rice dishes, and it has an extensive sake menu. Try the seaweed salad, octopus balls.

Or if you are feeling more traditional, the Mongolian beef rice and the orange chicken could work.

