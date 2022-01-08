Temple: Coffee business that helps veterans holds grand opening

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Black Rifle Company held their grand opening of their new coffee shop in Temple Saturday morning.

There, the company donated $10,000 to Soldiers Angels, a non-profit that provides aid, emotional support and resources to active and retired military families.

Organizers say while opening any business is a major milestone, helping the veterans and families who serve our country is the greatest reward.

“As we roll out these shops, the whole purpose is to rally the local veteran community and have a place for them to share a coffee, tell some stories and honestly, just be a welcome place to hang out,” said Mat Best, cofounder of Black Rifle Coffee Company.

As an extra special treat, the first 50 customers were offered free batch brew coffee refills for a whole year.

