Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of June 9, 2022

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Christi’s Burgers at 3101 Beale Street in Bellmead got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety specialist, the workers needed to wear hair restraints and label the containers with sanitizer solution inside of them.

Also, the sanitizer solution was too strong.

It needed to be diluted.

There were dark particles on the soda machine nozzles.

A re-inspection was not needed.

-----

Roy’s Taqueria and Mexican Restaurant at 804 South 7th Street in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety specialist, the faucet at the hand sink was leaking and needed to be fixed; and some chipped or broken plates should have been thrown out.

---

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill at 614 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety specialist, some wiping clothes needed to be disposed of after use.

Some ribs were thawing in an unapproved manner, so they were moved to the cooler.

The place also needed sanitizer test stripes.

----

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to 1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee at Tinsley Square, The Secret Garden at 804 South 7th Street in Waco.

We couldn’t consider this place a restaurant however, it does serve egg rolls, shrimp balls, fish balls, chicken dumplings, and cheese sticks.

It even has desserts such as Creme Brulés and Macaroons.

Now to the treats in the name.

There are a variety of teas: peach, honey, rose, milk, and of course Boba.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
HARDWIRED: UPLINK PSVR2
HARDWIRED: UPLINK PSVR2
HARDWIRED: 2021 IN REVIEW
HARDWIRED: 2021 IN REVIEW
Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court approved a plea agreement between...
Woodway fitness instructor sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn charges