Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of June 9, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Christi’s Burgers at 3101 Beale Street in Bellmead got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety specialist, the workers needed to wear hair restraints and label the containers with sanitizer solution inside of them.

Also, the sanitizer solution was too strong.

It needed to be diluted.

There were dark particles on the soda machine nozzles.

A re-inspection was not needed.

-----

Roy’s Taqueria and Mexican Restaurant at 804 South 7th Street in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety specialist, the faucet at the hand sink was leaking and needed to be fixed; and some chipped or broken plates should have been thrown out.

---

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill at 614 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety specialist, some wiping clothes needed to be disposed of after use.

Some ribs were thawing in an unapproved manner, so they were moved to the cooler.

The place also needed sanitizer test stripes.

----

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to 1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee at Tinsley Square, The Secret Garden at 804 South 7th Street in Waco.

We couldn’t consider this place a restaurant however, it does serve egg rolls, shrimp balls, fish balls, chicken dumplings, and cheese sticks.

It even has desserts such as Creme Brulés and Macaroons.

Now to the treats in the name.

There are a variety of teas: peach, honey, rose, milk, and of course Boba.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.