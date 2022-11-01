Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, Brautigan Realty in Belton is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas.

Owner Heidi Brautigan is hoping to collect 200 pounds of Halloween candy this year. It all started five years ago with her son, who has a peanut allergy.

“We had all this extra candy left and we were like, ‘what do we do with it?’” Brautigan recalled.

That’s when she started researching and stumbled upon the nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels and their project “Treats for Troops.” The real estate business is the only collection site in the Central Texas area.

This year, more than 130 units have already requested the candy care packages.

“For deployed service members just receiving a package from home is really a great surprise,” Amy Palmer, CEO of Soldiers’ Angels, said. “To be able to put that candy in their pocket and take out on the field, sometimes a nice sweet in the middle of the day is great.”

Supporting active duty troops is something that’s near and dear to Brautigan’s heart.

“My dad was active duty,” Brautigan said. “I taught with the Department of Defense and traveled all around the U.S. and the world.”

Once the troops receive the care packages filled with candy, Soldiers’ Angels will send photos of soldiers with their candy to collection sites like Brautigan Realty.

“The look on their face when they receive it is just really great,” Brautigan said. “Something so small to us is giving back so huge to other people in need.”

Brautigan Realty will be collecting candy donations until Monday. Stop by 11725 Adams Avenue in Belton during regular operating hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support the cause.

