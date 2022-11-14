Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson, Killeen Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Killeen High School boys basketball program.

Henson received a two-year suspension from sideline access and game administrator duties at school district events for violation of Section 51(a)(3), School District Personnel Violations. The superintendent also received a public reprimand and will have to serve two years probation, the UIL said.

Bobbitt was issued one year suspension, three years probation, and a public reprimand for violation of Section 1206(f)(1), School Practice and Game Restrictions.

The Killeen Harker Heights boys basketball program was issued three years probation and a public reprimand for the same violation, the UIL said.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

