New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business.

“My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said.

Her small business “Designs with Jamie” is just one of many in Waco.

“There are a lot of small businesses in Waco so sometimes it can feel like we’re swallowed up among the masses,” the Asian business owner said.

Feeling swallowed up is why she partnered with local boba shop Cha Community to host Waco’s first holiday market for business owners who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

One vendor, artist Raj Solanki, strives to put his Indian culture and other underrepresented communities into his comic art. He said the Central Texas community doesn’t always understand his work.

“I think it takes some explaining people will look at and they’ll ask what’s going on with this piece?” Solanki said.

Organizers saw so much interest from business owners, they had to turn some away due to the limited space of the venue.

“Even after we posted about the event we had several messages asking if they could be a part of it,” Baesa said.

Organizers hope this BIPOC market can be a catalyst for others in the area to elevate minority voices.

“We hope that other businesses really take the time to highlight different businesses whether its women businesses or BIPOC businesses,” Baesa said.

