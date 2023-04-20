United States honor flag arrives in Central Texas to honor Abbott volunteer firefighter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Following the tragic loss of Abbott volunteer firefighter Horace ‘Dan’ Wright last week, the United States honor flag, which memorialized those who’ve died in the line of duty, will be present at his funeral service Friday morning in Waco.

From the battlefields of Iraq, to cities across the country, the United States honor flag has been to over 1,000 funerals of fallen police officers, firefighters and first responders since September 11, 2001.

“It just has moved from place to place and has continuously honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Chris Heisler, the founder of the United States honor flag, told KWTX. “When they get that call, they run to the danger. So we want to continue to honor that.”

Now, the noteworthy flag is in Central Texas to honor one of the community’s own.

Abbott volunteer firefighter Dan Wright was killed Friday night after being struck while providing ground services along I-35.

Abbott residents say the tragic news has left their tight-knit community shaken.

“It makes it much more tragic when it’s a small town situation like this,” Chase Remini, an Abbott resident, said.

Having originated in Texas, the honor flag was born after 9/11 and has since traveled millions of miles honoring more than 1,000 police officers and firefighters across the nation.

Despite the mileage, Heisler says it’s carried with care everywhere it goes.

“Every single time this flag is handled or touched, we use brand new custom gloves,” Heisler told KWTX.

Heisler calls the flag a national treasure, offering hope in times of tragedy.

“If we can bring some type of comfort to a family in their darkest hour, that’s important,” Heisler said.

The flag will stay with Wright until he is laid to rest.

In a statement, Paula Marek on behalf of the Abbott volunteer fire department said, “We appreciate the outpouring of support Abbott VFD and the Wright family has received from everyone following the passing of Firefighter Dan Wright. As a first responder, we experience various situations many of which are truly difficult. The flag coming to the area to honor Dan shows first responders are appreciated, recognized, and supported. We ask for continued prayers of comfort and strength in the weeks to come as the Wright family and Abbott VFD grieve Dan’s absence.”

On Friday morning, the honor guards will post the flag next to Wright during his funeral service at Lakeshore Funeral Home, and the gloves used to handle it will then be given to his family to keep in his memory.

