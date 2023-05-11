Central Texas group steps in to help family of the Cameron officer killed in the line of duty

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Many people are devastated about the situation where a Cameron Police officer, and the suspect was killed during a Wednesday night shootout. The officer was taken to a hospital, where the officer later died.

Folks are willing to help the family of the officer who was killed.

One central Texas group’s mission is to make the grieving process easier for families whose loved ones were killed in the line of duty.

The 100 Club of Central Texas group said members drove here straight from Austin once they heard the news, ready to help.

The club steps in when there’s a serious injury or tragic death in the line of duty for first responders.

Organizers said the group immediately support families financially, then with emotional support down the road.

They go on to say that with families dealing with tragedy on top of bills coming in, the 100 club wants to take one small worry away.

Executive director, Grahame Jones, said he a retired first responder. He said first responders’ top priority is to protect the community, but sacrificing their lives comes with it.

“That officer kissed his family goodbye and went to work. They expected him to come back and he expected to come back and obviously that didn’t happen, and that’s the tragedy of it. But the one thing is we want the family to know, and the family of all first responders, we want them to know that there’s lots and lots of people who care about them,” said Jones. “Putting on that uniform, whether it’s a police uniform, sheriffs’ uniform, or a firefighter uniform, there’s inherent risk that comes with that. These first responders, they know that, and I think that’s a part of the sacrifice that we see.”

You can donate to the family by clicking here.

