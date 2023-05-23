Advertise
Rockdale police arrest suspect in murder of 30-year-old man

The Rockdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who may be linked to a homicide investigation.(Rockdale Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of Jeffery McKinney, Jr., 30, on April 27.

The teen has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for murder, but police have not released the name due to not all parties being in custody.

According to Rockdale Police Chief Jerry Meadors, at least two more arrests are forthcoming as two additional warrants have been issued

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue around 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 after they received reports of a shooting.

McKinney Jr. was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. that night after officers and personnel from American Medical Response attempted to revive him.

The suspects fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Anyone with information should call Rockdale PD at 512-446-3436 or Milam County Crime Stoppers 888-697-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

