Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Owner of Boozer’s Jewelers offers $50K reward for information that leads to thieves who stole $1.7M in jewelry

‘We’re at the mercy of insurance investigators, and police investigators,’ said Brad Boozer
Caption
By Gordon Collier
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There are still no leads in the June 17 heist that left Boozer’s Jewelers practically empty after a man and a woman robbed the store at gunpoint and fled the scene with $1.7 million in jewelry.

The owner is now offering a $50,000 reward with the hope someone will come forward with information that leads to the arrest of the thieves.

“This is coming out of my own pocket. Nothing to do with insurance,” said Boozers Jewelers Owner Brad Boozer, “We’re offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of these people and gets my merchandise back.”

A man and a woman walked into the store at Lake Air and Valley Mills with a gun just before closing that Saturday afternoon. They zip tied two employees and forced another help clean out the display cases. Nearly $2-million worth of merchandise was stolen in 18 minutes, the owner said.

“Our shop’s fully operational. We had some vendors send us some jewelry. So we have a fair amount of stuff in here. We’re back open and rebuilding day-by-day,” said the owner.

WEB XTRA: FULL INTERVIEW WITH BOOZER’S JEWELERS OWNER BRAD BOOZER

Brad Boozer estimates the robbers took about 93% of his total store inventory, including diamond rings and necklaces. He's offering a $50,000 reward.

The store has since reopened, but it’s not exactly business as usual. It’s display cases are usually well stocked. Now, Boozer’s is operating at about 25 percent of its merchandise capacity.

Waco police said investigators have no leads. The thieves were heavily disguised, wearing gloves and masks.

“They walked out of here with ski masks on. Walked out of the door on Valley Mills and Lake Air - probably 40 cars at the stop light - and no one saw anything. No red flags. They drive off ... it blows my mind,” said Boozer.

The store has insurance, but Boozer said that cold take months, maybe, even years to resolve.

Right now, he’s hoping for a miracle as he restarts a business that took him a lifetime to build.

“It’s been 30 days and we’re at the mercy of insurance investigators, and police investigators,” said Boozer, “We’re hoping, maybe, this interview and these pictures will turn somebody up.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Man in custody after deadly domestic disturbance in Kempner
KWTX@4: Nurse practitioner discusses back to school immunizations - 7.18.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: In-N-Out Burger bans masks for employees, Miranda Lambert scolds audience, and more - 7.18.23
11-month-old Jamar Ross
Tyler, Texas police issue Amber Alert for baby boy