Owner of Boozer’s Jewelers offers $50K reward for information that leads to thieves who stole $1.7M in jewelry

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There are still no leads in the June 17 heist that left Boozer’s Jewelers practically empty after a man and a woman robbed the store at gunpoint and fled the scene with $1.7 million in jewelry.

The owner is now offering a $50,000 reward with the hope someone will come forward with information that leads to the arrest of the thieves.

“This is coming out of my own pocket. Nothing to do with insurance,” said Boozers Jewelers Owner Brad Boozer, “We’re offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of these people and gets my merchandise back.”

A man and a woman walked into the store at Lake Air and Valley Mills with a gun just before closing that Saturday afternoon. They zip tied two employees and forced another help clean out the display cases. Nearly $2-million worth of merchandise was stolen in 18 minutes, the owner said.

“Our shop’s fully operational. We had some vendors send us some jewelry. So we have a fair amount of stuff in here. We’re back open and rebuilding day-by-day,” said the owner.

Brad Boozer estimates the robbers took about 93% of his total store inventory, including diamond rings and necklaces. He's offering a $50,000 reward.

The store has since reopened, but it’s not exactly business as usual. It’s display cases are usually well stocked. Now, Boozer’s is operating at about 25 percent of its merchandise capacity.

Waco police said investigators have no leads. The thieves were heavily disguised, wearing gloves and masks.

“They walked out of here with ski masks on. Walked out of the door on Valley Mills and Lake Air - probably 40 cars at the stop light - and no one saw anything. No red flags. They drive off ... it blows my mind,” said Boozer.

The store has insurance, but Boozer said that cold take months, maybe, even years to resolve.

Right now, he’s hoping for a miracle as he restarts a business that took him a lifetime to build.

“It’s been 30 days and we’re at the mercy of insurance investigators, and police investigators,” said Boozer, “We’re hoping, maybe, this interview and these pictures will turn somebody up.”

