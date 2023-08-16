Advertise
Freshmen students begin moving into Baylor University campus ahead of fall semester

By Jessica Rajkumar and Bradley Vaughn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University is ready for the new fall semester and on Wednesday held its annual “Move2BU” process where new students move into their dorms for freshman year.

Students and their families are greeted by volunteers who help them unpack cars and move new student’s belongings into their residential halls.

This is the seventh year that Baylor president and first gent, Dr. Linda Livingstone and her husband Brad have come onto campus to greet and help students during the move-in process.

Despite recovering from her double knee surgery in June, Livingstone shares that it is important for students to “know that we are engaged on campus and that we are there for their students”.

Baylor is expecting around 3,300 students for the new freshman class and will continue to move in students until Thursday, August 17th.

