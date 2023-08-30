Advertise
Waco Fire begins collecting donations in the Battle of the Badges blood drive

By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT
On Wednesday, Waco Fire began collecting their donations for the Battle of the Badges competition.

The first and only collection for the firefighters was held at Fire Station 11 in Waco on Imperial Drive.

The Carter Blood Care set up a mobile unit to process patients and collect donated blood.

While the day began slow, mobile supervisor Anthony Mayo emphasized that “every donation is important.”

While the most usable blood type is O negative, all donations accepted will be donated according to patient need to over 200 hospitals and clinics.

The next donation event will be held in Waco City Hall on 300 Austin Ave, Tuesday September 5TH from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for donation time slots.

