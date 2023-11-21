Advertise
BREAKING: Jury finds Marvin Guy guilty of murder in shooting that claimed detective’s life

Sentencing to begin Monday
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury on Tuesday found Marvin Guy guilty of murder in the death of a police officer during a no-knock warrant that took place nearly a decade ago.

The Killeen Police Department conducted a no-knock drug raid at about 5 a.m. May 9, 2014, at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen. This led to gunfire and four officers were struck by rounds, including Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who later died May 11, 2014.

Guy, 49 at the time, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014 on a $4 million bond, and had been held there on charges of capital murder in Officer Dinwiddie’s death, and three counts of attempted capital murder.

Guy always maintained he didn’t realize it was police breaking into his home when he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Sentencing will take place on Monday, Nov. 27.

This is a developing story.

Marvin Guy
Marvin Guy(KWTX)

