Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘He could light up a whole room’: Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Dan Wright

Wright was killed last Friday after being struck while providing ground services along I-35
Sounds of bagpipes filled Lake Shore Funeral Home Friday morning as hundreds paid their...
Sounds of bagpipes filled Lake Shore Funeral Home Friday morning as hundreds paid their respects to fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Horace ‘Dan’ Wright.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sounds of bagpipes filled Lake Shore Funeral Home Friday morning as hundreds paid their respects to fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Horace ‘Dan’ Wright.

Wright was killed last Friday after being struck while providing ground services along I-35.

Known affectionately as the ‘Pop’ of Abbott, the 71-year-old is remembered for his friendly nature.

“He could light up a whole room,” Conner Pratka, a volunteer firefighter with the West volunteer fire department, told KWTX. “He never met a stranger, and if he went somewhere, he was gonna stay an extra 15 minutes because he was gonna stay and talk to every single person in that room.”

In attendance were firefighters not just from Abbott, but across Central Texas, there to honor a man who was beloved by so many.

“Hearing the news that a neighboring town of Abbott, which is just up the road from us, lost one of their own, is very very sad,” Pratka said. “And just knowing Abbott had the amount of love for us a couple weeks ago, we just know we need to be here supporting them in their darkest times, as well.”

Also in attendance was a special United States honor flag, the same one used in more than 1,000 funerals of fallen firefighters, police officers and military members across the country since September 11, 2001.

“It just has moved from place to place and has continuously honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Chris Heisler, the founder of the United States honor flag, said.

In lieu of flowers, Wright’s family asks to make memorial contributions to the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department or Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meredith Hutson
‘This saved my life’: Waco woman using weight loss journey to inspire others around the world
Sandra Nicole Mashek
Waco woman pleads guilty in drunken driving death of friend
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Abbott Firefighter Howard "Dan" Wright
Abbott firefighter killed after being struck by firetruck along I-35
Kennedi Elise Green
Police identify suspect in shooting near Temple College

Latest News

Dallas Police released this sketch of the suspect in a deadly shooting.
Police release sketch of suspect in North Texas killing
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas
Suspect in Polk Street murder in Dallas
The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three persons of...
Dallas police need help identifying persons of interest in deadly Easter Sunday shooting