‘He could light up a whole room’: Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Dan Wright

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sounds of bagpipes filled Lake Shore Funeral Home Friday morning as hundreds paid their respects to fallen Abbott volunteer firefighter Horace ‘Dan’ Wright.

Wright was killed last Friday after being struck while providing ground services along I-35.

Known affectionately as the ‘Pop’ of Abbott, the 71-year-old is remembered for his friendly nature.

“He could light up a whole room,” Conner Pratka, a volunteer firefighter with the West volunteer fire department, told KWTX. “He never met a stranger, and if he went somewhere, he was gonna stay an extra 15 minutes because he was gonna stay and talk to every single person in that room.”

In attendance were firefighters not just from Abbott, but across Central Texas, there to honor a man who was beloved by so many.

“Hearing the news that a neighboring town of Abbott, which is just up the road from us, lost one of their own, is very very sad,” Pratka said. “And just knowing Abbott had the amount of love for us a couple weeks ago, we just know we need to be here supporting them in their darkest times, as well.”

Also in attendance was a special United States honor flag, the same one used in more than 1,000 funerals of fallen firefighters, police officers and military members across the country since September 11, 2001.

“It just has moved from place to place and has continuously honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Chris Heisler, the founder of the United States honor flag, said.

In lieu of flowers, Wright’s family asks to make memorial contributions to the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department or Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force.

