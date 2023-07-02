Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Family holds balloon release to honor man killed in road rage incident near Mexia

Chase Costello's mother selected Cameron Park for the tribute because it was one of his...
Chase Costello's mother selected Cameron Park for the tribute because it was one of his favorite spots.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is in mourning after Chase Costello, 22, was killed in a violent road rage incident.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, two drivers were chasing and shooting at each other on June 23 on Highway 84 near Mexia. Chase and his friend Joseph Smith were in one of the cars and ran off the roadway and crashed into a pasture, killing Chase and injuring his friend.

Officials still haven’t released the name of the second driver, but according to the police report, they drove off after the crash.

On Saturday family and friends came together for a balloon release at Cameron Park to reflect on how far Chase soared.

”He played football for Groesbeck ISD, he ran track and played a little basketball,” his mother, Amanda McNew, said.

His family said at first they didn’t believe the news about Chase’s death.

”I broke and I kept telling myself that it wasn’t real,” his sister, Areanna Costello, said. “It didn’t feel real, I was like there’s no way my brother’s going to leave my brother and my mama.”

Areanna and McNew helped put together a release of blue and black balloons, Chase’s favorite colors. His mother selected Cameron Park for the tribute because it was one of his favorite spots.

”This was like our peace of mind,” McNew said. “It was the closest thing to the ocean and this is where he was happy too.”

Chase leaves behind a soon-to-be 1-year-old with another child on the way next month.

”His baby girl meant the world to him,” McNew said. “I’ve never seen my son smile as much as he did the day he held her for the first time.”

The funeral date has not yet been set, but McNew and her family are collecting donations via GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network
Several citations issued in undercover operation on Lake Whitney
Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney
Kirstin Poston, 24, of Gatesville, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a...
Woman who stabbed man in Gatesville claimed self-defense, court document states

Latest News

Advocacy groups response to Killeen Police Department prostitution sting leading to a dozen...
Advocacy groups response to Killeen Police Department prostitution sting leading to a dozen people arrested
THE BREAKDOWN: JUNE 2023 SUPREME COURT DECISIONS
Kathleen “Katie” Sorensen, 30, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 60 of which could be served on...
‘Mom influencer’ Katie Sorensen sentenced to jail for falsely claiming couple tried to kidnap her kids at a crafts store
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to new bill eliminating youth curfews